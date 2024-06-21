McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 35 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Elevance Health by 21.8% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. UBS Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.42. 1,773,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.