Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Down 2.3%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.42. 70,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 76,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

About Medicine Man Technologies

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

