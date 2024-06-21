Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $81.14. Approximately 1,935,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,230,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.17.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

