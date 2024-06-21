Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 107,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.