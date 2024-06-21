Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.48 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $856,517.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002521 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.