Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Hits $790,665.17

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.61 million and $790,665.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

