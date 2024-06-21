Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.50

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 97.50 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.22). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.22), with a volume of 50,948 shares changing hands.

MBH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Robert Fenwick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96). Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

