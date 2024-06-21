Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.12.

MU stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

