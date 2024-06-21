Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $144.19

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.19, but opened at $137.65. Micron Technology shares last traded at $138.12, with a volume of 9,923,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.12.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

