MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 102,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 88,346 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.35.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
