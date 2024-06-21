MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Down 4.2%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 144,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 411,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.