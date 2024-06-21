Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

