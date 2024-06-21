Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 266,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,896,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
