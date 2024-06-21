Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

