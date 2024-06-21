Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,560,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $481.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.17 and its 200-day moving average is $403.43. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $488.62.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

