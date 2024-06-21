Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $281.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.58%.
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
