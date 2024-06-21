National Bankshares Analysts Give Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) a C$45.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.3 %

RCH stock opened at C$38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.41. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

