NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $360.13 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $360.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00008361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,715,495 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,400,170 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,622,796 with 1,090,324,553 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.27301457 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $424,316,267.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

