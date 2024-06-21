NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $5.81 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.81 billion and approximately $381.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00008310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,716,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,400,170 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,622,796 with 1,090,324,553 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.27301457 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $424,316,267.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.