NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $415.82 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008000 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and $415.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,623,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,324,553 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,440,588 with 1,090,033,918 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.13782043 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $267,026,298.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

