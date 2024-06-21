Needham & Company LLC Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,699,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 417,934 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

