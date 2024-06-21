New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYMTL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.23. 2,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $20.51.
About New York Mortgage Trust
