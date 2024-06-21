Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.47

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2436617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Newell Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

