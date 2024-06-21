NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Trading Up 2.4%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34. 61,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 37,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

NREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $236.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 296.17 and a quick ratio of 296.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

