Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

NEXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 8,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.38 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.89. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

