NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer raised NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,273. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

