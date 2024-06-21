Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $16.53. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 614,910 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 346,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,563,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,159 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $10,425,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,218,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 251,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

