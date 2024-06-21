North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Down 4.2%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. 27,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 62,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

