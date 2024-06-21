Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $518.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $513.23.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

NOC stock opened at $434.48 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after buying an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

