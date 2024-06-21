NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $98.50 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,370 shares of company stock valued at $263,248,609. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

