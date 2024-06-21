NYM (NYM) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

NYM (NYM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $108.60 million and $1.71 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.13188063 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,560,888.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

