Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.52).

Ocado Group Stock Down 12.1 %

LON OCDO opened at GBX 310 ($3.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.77. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 281.20 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

