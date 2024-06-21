OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.35

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.35 and traded as high as $36.85. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 232,513 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $762,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,537 shares of company stock worth $1,582,982 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

