Okta’s (OKTA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

