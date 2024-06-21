OMG Network Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and $10.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

