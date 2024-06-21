Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 29.4% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 332,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 146,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

