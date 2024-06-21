One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 197,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. 10,231,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,029,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

