One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,308 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 667,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

