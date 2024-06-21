ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

