Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OOMA

Ooma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ooma by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 367,099 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Ooma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ooma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.