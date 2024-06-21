Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from $38.50 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.26. 183,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

