Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 5.2 %

OGEN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

