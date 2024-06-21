Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 5.2 %
OGEN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.