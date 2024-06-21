Orchid (OXT) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $71.59 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

