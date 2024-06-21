O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $1,081.79. 644,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,952. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,029.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

