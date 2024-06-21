Origin Protocol Price Down 13.2% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $106.83 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

