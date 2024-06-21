Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $188.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

OC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.11. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.