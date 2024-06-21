P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

