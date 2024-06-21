PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %

PCAR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $106.86. 881,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,223. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.