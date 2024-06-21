Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Position Boosted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises 3.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 8.45% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $15,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 83,577 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

