PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.